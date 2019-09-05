Beijing's new subway line provides fast track to airport

Daxing Xincheng Station on the Daxing Airport Express line of the Beijing Subway, an airport rail link linking Caoqiao Station, located at the southern Third Ring Road, with the new airport. Stretching 41.4 kilometers, the new line supports an autopilot system and can run at a speed of 160 km per hour, with as many as 448 passengers, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. (Photo: China News Service)

An inside view of a train on the Daxing Airport Express of the Beijing Subway, an airport rail link linking Caoqiao Station, located at the southern Third Ring Road, with the new airport. Stretching 41.4 kilometers, the new line supports an autopilot system and can run at a speed of 160 km per hour, with as many as 448 passengers, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. (Photo: China News Service)

Caoqiao Station, located at the southern Third Ring Road, is the start of the Beijing Subway's Daxing Airport Express line. Stretching 41.4 kilometers, the new line supports an autopilot system and can run at a speed of 160 km per hour, with as many as 448 passengers, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. (Photo: China News Service)

Caoqiao Station, located at the southern Third Ring Road, is the start of the Beijing Subway's Daxing Airport Express line. Stretching 41.4 kilometers, the new line supports an autopilot system and can run at a speed of 160 km per hour, with as many as 448 passengers, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office. (Photo: China News Service)