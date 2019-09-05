Shell-shaped Zhuhai Opera House

An aerial view of the Zhuhai Opera House located on an island in Zhuhai City, South China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 4, 2019. Performance venues are housed within each of the architecturally-striking, shell-shaped forms, which at 90 and 60 metres tall are visible from afar. The first theatre in the Chinese mainland to be built on an island, the bigger concert hall has nearly 1,600 seats, while the smaller seats 500. (Photo: China News Service)

