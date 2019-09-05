Miniature Forbidden City halls created from 500,000 Lego bricks

Miniature Lego versions of Chinese landmarks and cultural icons, including the Forbidden City, Shanghai's Bund, the Terracotta Warriors, the Great Wall of China, and the Yellow Crane Tower, are on display at the Dynasty of Brick Lego Chinese Culture Exhibition in Beijing, Sept. 4, 2019. Three miniature halls in the Forbidden City were made using 500,000 Lego bricks. The exhibition runs until Sept. 10. (Photo: China News Service)

