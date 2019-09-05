Quintuplets sent to separate classes to prevent copying, gain independence

The family photo of quintuplets and their parents. The five teens surnamed Chen are first quintuplets born in 2006 in Anqing, East China's Anhui Province. Photo: Screenshot of video by Anhui local media

Quintuplets in East China's Anhui Province are starting middle school this week and their father has put them all in different classes hoping they'll learn to work on their own.Born in 2006 in the city of Anqing, the five teens surnamed Chen are named after five key elements in ancient Chinese culture: gold, wood, water, fire and earth.Before the start of the first day of the new semester in their new school, the quintuplets all received the same new school bags and the same new sports shoes from their mother.While they don't look very similar, they'll also be attending different classes and have different homework, CCTV reported on Wednesday."I hope I can integrate into class more quickly in middle school," said the third born sibling, a concern shared by his brother and sisters.With five children in the same grade but in different classes the CCTV report wondered how the parents will be able to manage five parent-teacher meetings on the same day.CCTV