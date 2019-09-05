Amphibious armored vehicles in beach raid training

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps make their way to the beach-head during a maritime amphibious assault training in the west of south China's Guangdong Province on August 17, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Assault boats and a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps alternate cover to move toward the beach-head during a beach raid training exercise in the west of south China's Guangdong Province on August 17, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Marines assigned to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps move forward for assault after disembarking from their amphibious armored vehicle during a beach raid training exercise in the west of south China's Guangdong Province on August 17, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Amphibious armored vehicles attached to a brigade of the PLA Navy Marine Corps head to shore in formation during a beach raid training exercise in the west of south China's Guangdong Province on August 17, 2019. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)