Ode to a man’s thinning mane, Chinese netizen names each hair he loses in scrapbook

An internet company in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, holds a unique hairline challenge in June. The prize is a hair transplant package worth more than 5,000 yuan ($700). Photo: VCG

Hair loss has become such a mournful experience for one Chinese man he's remembering each hair he loses by giving it a name.The netizen posted a photo on Sina Weibo of a page of his notebook on which he has taped a strand of precious hair, below which he has written the year, the day it fell and its name."Jack, dropped on August 30, 2019," is an entry from last month. "This is Lu Lu, lost on September 2, 2019." There are also entries for Jack, Mary and Tiantian."My hair is thinning so I must give each one its own names," the netizen wrote.Other net users shared their grief over being follicly challenged."It would be too much work for me as I could fill a notebook with the hairs I washed off last night," another netizen commented."I would need a dictionary if I started naming all the hairs I've been losing," an internet user jokingly complained.A new survey suggests baldness (which handed down to men by their mothers) is becoming more common in China, with one in six Chinese people, or about 250 million people, dealing with a forehead that seems to be getting larger with the passage of time.Another survey released by the China Association of Health Promotion and Education, says that men between the ages 20 and 40 are most prone to suffer from top-of-head sunburns, if they don't wear a hat.