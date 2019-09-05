J-10 fighter jet flies through the valley

Source:eng.chinamil.com.cn Published: 2019/9/5 17:17:20

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command flies through the valley during a recent aerial combat sortie. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus