Chinese FM slams Pelosi’s comments on HK, stressing it is China’s domestic affairs

This file photo taken on December 13, 2018 shows Nancy Pelosi speaking during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the US. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments on the withdrawal of extradition bill by the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stressing that no outside power has the right to intervene in Chinese domestic affairs.Pelosi said in a statement that the "long-overdue" withdrawal of the "dangerous" extradition bill is welcome news, but much more must be done to fully realize the legitimate aspirations of the Hong Kong people, as guaranteed under "one country, two systems.""In the US Congress, we look forward to swiftly advancing the bipartisan Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," Pelosi said.China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at Thursday's routine press briefing that Hong Kong's affairs are China's domestic affairs and outside forces have no right to intervene."We urge US politicians to abide by the basic norms of international law and international relations, earnestly respect China's sovereignty, immediately stop interfering with Hong Kong affairs in any form, and immediately stop promoting the review of Hong Kong-related bills so as not to damage China-US relations and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," Geng said.Global Times