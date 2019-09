A filling station operated by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) set up a cafe called Yijie inside the station on Wednesday in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province. The coffee drinks are named after grades of gasoline - 92-octane, 95-octane and 98-octane, a marketing tactic that attracted many drivers. It's Sinopec's first such cafe, and it is been reported that a branch of the cafe will soon land in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG