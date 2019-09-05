Saying no to violence

Hundreds of Chinese-Americans, international students and scholars from China jointly hold a gathering to condemn the riots in Hong Kong, on August 25 in Barnes Park, City of Monterey Park, California. Photo: Wang Rujun

Hundreds of Chinese-Americans, international students and scholars from China jointly hold a gathering to condemn the riots in Hong Kong, on August 25 in Barnes Park, City of Monterey Park, California. Photo: Wang Rujun

Hundreds of Chinese-Americans, international students and scholars from China jointly hold a gathering to condemn the riots in Hong Kong, on August 25 in Barnes Park, City of Monterey Park, California. Photo: Wang Rujun