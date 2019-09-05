Southwest China landslide kills 9

Rescuers search for missing people at a landslide site at Ma'an Village of Xiaohe Town in Qiaojia County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2019. (Photo by Hu Hualun/Xinhua)

Nine people have been confirmed dead in a landslide in southwest China's Yunnan Province Thursday, local authorities said.The landslide happened early Thursday morning in Ma'an village in Qiaojia County in the city of Zhaotong, destroying two households and leaving nine people missing. As of 6:12 p.m., all nine bodies have been found, according to the county government.A total of 27 villagers in the affected area have been relocated to safe places, authorities said.