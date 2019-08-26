Taiwan-based author slammed by media for defending protesters

Groups of rioters violently attack police officers along Sha Tsui Road in Tsuen Wan after illegal assembly on Sunday. Photo: Web

Taiwan-based author Lung Ying-tai's Facebook post defending radical protesters in Hong Kong was slammed by media and netizens for glorifying radical protesters and inciting conflict between the mainland and Hong Kong.In her latest post, Lung called Hong Kong protesters "an egg in the garden" that should be held in the palm rather than broken.Criticism poured in after her post, which received more than 17,000 comments as of press time. Netizens expressed their disappointment and anger at Lung for siding with protesters and blaming mainland people for ravaging Hong Kong."Lung showed her sympathy for protesters without respecting mainland people's voice and feelings," a net user living in the island of Taiwan said on Facebook."Who is ruining the social order in the name of democracy? It seems Mrs. Lung cannot wait to see more chaos and disorder," said another Facebook user.Huang Chih-hsien, a Taiwan-based TV commentator, said Lung's words were "hypocritical," asking her to learn about the consequences of a color revolution.Lung should also ask the US government not to crack down on Occupy Wall Street. Or she means only Western police have the right to enforce the law while Hong Kong police deserve to be beaten by rioters, Huang said.People's Daily on Wednesday questioned on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo why Lung "only sees eggs while turning a blind eye on petrol bombs.""Protesters burned streets, destroyed subway facilities and paralyzed the airport…They are not eggs but hammers," the newspaper said, noting Lung was driving a wedge between Hong Kong and the mainland."Lung and some celebrities like her used selective reports to incite conflict between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong residents for their own political purposes," An Yukang, a Beijing-based cultural critic, told the Global Times on Thursday.These people are an important reason for the escalating chaos in Hong Kong, said An.She blamed the mainland for not showing sympathy to rioters when the central government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government are highly restrained, An said.