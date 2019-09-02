Merkel’s China visit brings optimism to business cooperation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo:VCG

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China is set to bring fresh opportunities for the world's second- and fourth-largest economies to revive their businesses and economies, which have been hurt by the China-US trade war and global uncertainties, analysts said.Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China will match its words with deeds to expand opening-up, when meeting with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency reported."The Chinese market is large enough and will grow larger as China develops," said Xi.Xi said China's greater opening-up is gradually extending from the manufacturing sector to financial and service sectors, which will bring more new opportunities to Germany and the rest of the world.China has been rolling out measures in recent years to open up its market, and German enterprises tend to benefit most from such moves, said Cui Hongjian, director of EU Studies at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing.He cited the removal of the stake cap for foreign firms. German automaker BMW made history in China's auto industry last year by becoming the first international carmaker to hold a majority stake in a joint venture. It increased its stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive to at least 75 percent from its 50 percent holding."It's equally important for Germany to widen its market to Chinese investment. German firms are always favorable merger and acquisition targets of Chinese capital," Cui told the Global Times Friday.

Photo:IC