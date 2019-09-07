Beijing Design Week facilitates exchanges among international artists

A special session of the International Council of Design (ico-D), held on Friday in Beijing's China Millennium Monument, is an important part of the 2019 Beijing Design Week which opened on Thursday.
Zeng Hui, planning director of the 2019 Beijing Design Week, introduced the Beijing Design Awards. Established in 2011, the Awards now include four categories: a classic design award, a traditional cultural design award, a service design award and a relics design award.
Representatives from international institutions in the field of design shared their experiences of art design with regard to the selection and awarding of works. China's design organizations also introduced the current situation of the Design Awards and the design industry in China.
David Grossman, former head of ico-D, shared his understanding of design from the perspectives of concept and expectation, saying that excellent modern designs can always promote the value of local culture and heritage.
Social, cultural and environmental responsibilities are as important as economic and business success for designers, Grossman said.
He said that there are not only opportunities but also responsibilities in Beijing Design Week, as the culture of design around the world shall be influenced by its quality, integrity and legitimacy.
Ana Masut, Managing Director of ico-D, said that the award selections and principles should be clear and unique to attract target audiences.
Masut also suggested that quality is more important than quantity when it comes to the design industry and the awards. High quality works from applicants will benefit the brand and integrity of the awards.
Chen Dongliang, executive chairman of the China Red Star Design Award Committee, introduced the Red Star Design Award to the guests.
Established jointly by the China Industrial Design Association and Beijing Industrial Design Center in 2006, the Red Star Design Award is honored as the "Academy Awards" of China's design industry. The award has thus far received more than 60,000 design works from 8,000 applicants in more than 30 countries.
The annual Beijing Design Week kicked off on Thursday and will end on October 7. A series of exhibitions and forums will be held at different venues across the city throughout its run.
Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism and the Beijing municipal government, the event was first launched as a pilot effort in 2009. This year marks its 10th anniversary.
Global Times