Photo: VCG

China's mobile handset brand "Xiaomi" has become the first brand in India to sell more than 100 million smartphones within a span of five years, since it began operations here in 2014, company sources announced Friday.According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the rare feat has been achieved during the period between the Third Quarter of 2014 and July this year.In a press release, Xiaomi India managing director Manu Jain said, "It's indeed a joyous occasion for us at Xiaomi India. It's a testament to the love we have received from millions of Mi Fans since our inception. There have been brands who entered the market before us, yet are nowhere close to the astounding feat we have achieved.""I am extremely thankful to our 100 million smartphone users and we promise to keep working hard on delivering impeccable user experience across product, after-sales and retail verticals. We believe this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, and we will continue to bring in more categories and products with best specs, highest quality at honest pricing for all our Mi Fans," he said.Xiaomi has been the leading smartphone brand in India for eight consecutive quarters, with a 28.31 percent market share for the second quarter of this year. "Redmi 6A" and "Redmi Note 7 Pro" were the top two best-selling smartphones in the industry this year.