China to build around 20 new AI innovative development pilot zones

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/7 9:05:15

A staff member (R) demonstrates 5G-based remote control of a robot during the 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)


China will construct around 20 new artificial intelligence (AI) innovative development pilot zones by 2023, according to a recent work guideline issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The guideline said the pilot zones will promote the deep integration of AI and socio-economic development, as well as improving the AI innovation ability and level.

The pilot zones aim to build models of the new generation AI innovative development and provide a reference for the industry.

The cities applying for the AI pilot zones are required to have rich science and education resources, sound industrial foundation and infrastructure and clear support measures.

