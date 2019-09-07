Turkey successfully tests 1st indigenous cruise missile

Turkey's indigenous, bunker-busting and long-range cruise missile SOM-B2 has completed its preliminary firing test, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said on Friday.Turkey has successfully test-fired its first indigenous cruise missile SOM-B2, the version of stand-off missile (SOM) with consecutive penetrating warhead which can be used against concrete fortifications, Varank said on his Twitter account.Turkey's first cruise missile is developed by the Defense Research and Development Institute of the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council, a national agency for science and technology, he added.Development, ground and flight tests of SOM-B2 are completed, Ismail Demir, undersecretary for Turkey's Defense Industries, said on Friday.SOM is an air-to-surface cruise missile with a turbojet engine designed to be used against heavily defended land and sea surface targets.SOM has a missile family to be used against ground and sea targets, including the SOM-A, SOM-B1, SOM-B2, and SOM-J.The SOM-B2 has an operational range of over 250 kilometers.