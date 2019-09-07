Russian Central Election Commission head attacked at home

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova speaks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova was attacked at home by an unknown masked intruder, the Russian Interior Ministry said Friday.The intruder broke into Pamfilova's house in the town of Istra some 40 km west of Moscow through a terrace window, hit her several times with a stun gun and fled, the ministry said in a statement.Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of robbery with illegal penetration into a private house, it said.An investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the ministry's top officials.Pamfilova told the Russia 24 TV channel that she discovered the intruder when she got out of bed in the early hours of Friday to let her cat in.She said the man poked her 10-15 times with what looked like a stun gun, but he failed to knock her out, causing bruises, scratches and burns on her body.Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has initiated the transfer of the criminal case on the robbery of Pamfilova's house to the committee's central office for further investigation.Special forces of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service will take all the necessary measures to establish the circumstances of the attack and find the perpetrator, the committee said in a statement.On Sunday, Russia will host elections at various levels, including additional elections of State Duma deputies, heads of 19 regions, and legislative bodies in 13 regions, including Moscow.