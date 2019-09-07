China firmly opposes US hegemonism over trading issue: FM spokesperson

China's telecom giant Huawei displays 5G technology at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

The US side's irresponsible comment on normal business cooperation between Chinese companies and other countries is typical hegemonism, and China firmly opposes to this, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Friday.US Vice President Mike Pence reportedly told the press during his visit to Iceland that the United States and Iceland will discuss his country's concern over the construction of 5G networks, and will call on all US allies to reject Huawei's technologies.Geng said that 5G technology is a joint innovation by the international community and opportunities arising from it shall be shared globally.Politicizing 5G and taking a discriminatory approach to the technology are not in line with the common interests of the international community, he said.Geng said the Chinese government has always encouraged Chinese enterprises to conduct overseas investment cooperation in accordance with business principles, international rules and local laws.China resolutely opposes the US abuse of its "national security narrative" and state power to oppress Chinese companies, and urges the United States to stop its wrong actions and provide with a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies' normal investment and operation, Geng said.