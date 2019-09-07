Two Russian Su-34 jets collide during training flight

The pilots of two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers have managed to land safely after their jets collided during a training flight, Russian media reported on Friday.The private REN TV channel said that one plane hit the cockpit of the other with its wing and they collided again when trying to turn away from each other with some debris getting into an engine.Both jets managed to land with the pilots unharmed. But the cockpit, the engine and the fuselage of one plane were damaged, while the other lost its wingtip electronic warfare equipment, the TV channel said.The aircraft belong to the State Center for Training of Aviation Personnel and Military Tests located in the Lipetsk region, it said.A commission has been created to investigate whether the collision was a result of carelessness on the part of the crews, TASS news agency reported.