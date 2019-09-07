185-bln-yuan deals signed at China-Arab States Expo

A view of Ningxia International Hall, the site of the fourth China-Arab States Expo, in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The fourth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan. Photo: VCG
Guests from Saudi Arabia learn about a smart mapping and modeling system based on unmanned aerial vehicles during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)
Staff members of an Omani quarry firm demonstrate ore samples during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)
The Promotion Meeting of Countries Along the Belt and Road of the third China-Arab States Business Summit is held on the sidelines of the fourth China-Arab States Expo, in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)