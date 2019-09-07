185-bln-yuan deals signed at China-Arab States Expo

A view of Ningxia International Hall, the site of the fourth China-Arab States Expo, in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The fourth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan. Photo: VCG

Guests from Saudi Arabia learn about a smart mapping and modeling system based on unmanned aerial vehicles during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A total of 287 deals worth about 185.42 billion yuan (26 billion US dollars) have been signed so far at the fourth China-Arab States Expo in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.The signed projects cover multiple areas including modern agriculture, high technology, equipment manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, capacity cooperation, industrial park construction and Internet plus healthcare.The new cooperation is expected to add momentum to the pursuit of the Belt and Road Initiative and bring new development opportunities to the countries participating in the initiative, according to the expo's organizer.This year's China-Arab States Expo kicked off Thursday in Ningxia's regional capital Yinchuan and will run until Sunday. It has brought together 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries.Inaugurated in 2013, the biennial event has become an important platform for China and Arab countries to jointly pursue the Belt and Road Initiative.

Staff members of an Omani quarry firm demonstrate ore samples during the fourth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

The Promotion Meeting of Countries Along the Belt and Road of the third China-Arab States Business Summit is held on the sidelines of the fourth China-Arab States Expo, in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2019. Held in Yinchuan from Sept. 5 to 8, the fourth China-Arab States Expo attracts around 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)