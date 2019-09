In a fresh move to reduce commitments subject to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal, Iran started up advanced centrifuges on Saturday to boost the country's stockpile of enriched uranium, state TV reported.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) activated 20 IR-4 centrifuges and 20 IR-6 centrifuges, the AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi was quoted as saying.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue monitoring the activities of Iran's nuclear program, Kamalvandi said.