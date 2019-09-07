Xi condoles Mugabe's death

Photo:zw.china-embassy.org







Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the passing of the country's former president Robert Mugabe.On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and also in his own name, Xi expressed deep sadness over the former leader's passing away and conveyed sincere condolences to the Zimbabwean government and people as well as Mugabe's relatives.