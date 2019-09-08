Ukraine swaps prisoners with Russia

Ukraine and Russia has completed the exchange of held persons, according to a statement of the Ukrainian president's office on Saturday.Planes from the two countries brought the freed inmates to Moscow and Kiev respectively. A total of 35 people including 24 Ukrainian sailors, film director Oleg Sentsov and journalist Roman Sushchenko landed in Kiev on Saturday.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was present at the airport along with relatives of the Ukrainian citizens.The swap is expected to ease tensions between the two countries and help to resolve the conflict in the east of Ukraine.