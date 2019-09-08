10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show held in Vancouver, Canada

Pagani Huayra Roadsters are displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible is displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Supercars are displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Ford GT is displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Karma Revero GT is displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Pagani Huayra Roadster is displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Porsche 918 Spyder e-hybrid is displayed during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Bugatti Veyron runs past people during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People view a Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible during the media preview of the 10th annual Luxury and Super Weekend show in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 6, 2019. The 10th Luxury and Supercar Weekend is open to the public from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, presenting makes like Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron, etc. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)