Walnuts enter harvest season in Hotan County, China's Xinjiang

A farmer picks walnuts in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers pack sorted walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer washes walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers sort walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer sorts walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer packs sorted walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer picks walnuts in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer shows harvested walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)