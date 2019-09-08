Walnuts enter harvest season in Hotan County, China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/8 12:17:58

A farmer picks walnuts in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Farmers pack sorted walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer washes walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Farmers sort walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer sorts walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer packs sorted walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer picks walnuts in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer shows harvested walnuts at a specialized cooperative in Hotan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2019. Hotan County meets the harvest season of walnuts at present. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

