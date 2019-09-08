A girl tries to stand on a horse's back during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People tour around during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman demonstrates traditional wool thread making with a vintage spinning wheel during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl tries to feel the fur of a cow during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People play with hay during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People visit a sheepfold during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at tractors displayed during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People learn to harvest potatoes during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A visitor shops for some fresh vegetables during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People tour around during the "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta, Canada, on Sept. 7, 2019. The annual "Day at the Farm" agricultural fair kicked off on Saturday, featuring different agricultural interactive activities to educate communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services. (Photo: Liang Sen/Xinhua)