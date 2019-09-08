Hongkongers visit PLA garrison for Mid-Autumn festival

A flag-raising ceremony is held on Saturday when more than 200 people from Hong Kong visited the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison on Saturday at Stonecutters Island naval base. Photo: VCG

More than 200 people from different walks of life in Hong Kong visited the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison on Saturday at Stonecutters Island naval base ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, chinanews.com reported.This year's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Friday, a traditional Chinese holiday celebrated with family reunions.After a flag-raising ceremony, Chen Yading, deputy political commissar of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, said in a speech that Hong Kong is a "second hometown" for him and his soldiers."We are away from our families on the Chinese mainland, but we are not alone," Chen said, noting that "We are blessed to be here to enjoy the Mid-Autumn festival in this stable and prosperous city with the people of Hong Kong."A friendly soccer match between the PLA Hong Kong Garrison soccer team and the all star occer team, which was led by local actor Chan Pak-cheung, was played.Chan said that they feel secure when the PLA Hong Kong Garrison is here, and comes to visit the garrison every year.An art performance was also held on Saturday.The annual visit was co-organized by the PLA Hong Kong Garrison and Concerted Efforts Resource Centre, a local group devoted to creating a bond between the local community and the PLA Hong Kong Garrison. It is one of the many activities that are held every year for that purpose.

Hong Kong actor Chan Pak-cheung (right) leads the All Star soccer team in a friendly match. Photo: VCG

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison puts on a marching band performance and a parade of armored vehicles for visitors.Photo: VCG

Soldiers take pictures with vintage vehicles driven to Stonecutters Island by the Collectors Car Club of Hong Kong. Photo: VCG

Famous film director Feng Xiaogang showed up at the art performance. Photo: VCG

A view of the art performance Photo: VCG