Man keeps doing one million good deeds

Ever thought of making a goal to do favors for others? An old man in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province decided to "do one million good deeds" 42 years ago, and keeps helping others to achieve his goal.The 73-year-old man called Liu Jinghui, who has already retired, said he promised to accomplish the goal when he started working at the Changsha Railway Station in 1977, according to Pear Video on Sina Weibo on Friday.The video shows Liu repairing a passenger's suitcase and fixing another's shoe at the Changsha Railway Station."I try my best to do 50 good deeds in one day," said Liu. "However, I still need 15 to 20 years to finally finish my one millionth goal.""Since I have set my objective, I will stick to it till the end," he added.Some internet users questioned Liu's behavior."What's the point of it having to be a million?" one netizen asked."Doing favors for others should not be a task," another commented. "One should do it from his heart."However, many other netizens praised Liu."There is nothing wrong with helping others no matter what your purpose is," another netizen said.Pear Video