Exhibition on protection and inheritance of ancient books kicks off in Beijing

Visitor at exhibition held in the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing on Friday Photo: Li Hao/GT Visitors at exhibition held in the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing on Friday Photo: Li Hao/GT



Visitor at exhibition held in the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing on Friday Photo: Li Hao/GT Ancient book on display Photo: Li Hao/GT







To mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 110th anniversary of the National Library of China, an exhibition focusing on the protection and inheritance of ancient books kicked off on Saturday at the National Museum of Classic Books in Beijing.

"It is one of the largest and highest-level exhibitions on ancient books held in the country in recent years. More than 330 valuable ancient books are on display at the exhibition to present the essence of Chinese culture and promote ancient book conservation among the public," said Luo Shugang, China's Minister of Culture and Tourism, according to report by chinanews.com.

The exhibition collectes ancient books from more than 40 public organizations and over 30 private collectors across the country. By incorporating various methods such as holographic screening and immersive digital displays, visitors have the opportunity to learn more about these ancient books from a new perspective.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the library is also hosting various events and interactive activities regarding the preservation of ancient books.