Owner walks 16 dogs, receives fine

A man is walking 16 dogs on a street in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province on September 6. He was later fined by the police for not following the city's provisions on dog raising. Photo: Screenshot of video by WeVideo

Police fined a man who walked 16 dogs together on the street in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province.Li Jing was filming a live-broadcast with his cellphone while he walked his dogs on a street, according to a video posted Friday by WeVideo on Sina Weibo.The video shows that Li's dogs almost blocked the whole street, leaving almost no space for pedestrians to pass next to him.The video also says Li is the owner of a dog cafe in the city and most of his pets were either rescued or adopted, and some were even given by others.The video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and many netizens criticized that Li's uncivilized behavior may cause road congestion and his dogs might bite pedestrians.Li, however, responded that he was not walking his dogs on a pedestrian street as many netizens said and there was no sign saying that walking dogs was prohibited.The provisions of Changsha on dog keeping stipulate that citizens are allowed to keep only one dog per household and the dog must wear a dog tag.The police fined Li for his behavior, but the video does not mention the amount.Li admitted that some of his dogs do not have the required permissions and said that he would go through the formalities and send the dogs away.WeVideo