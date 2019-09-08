‘2019 No-Boundaries International Art Exhibition’ kicks off in Beijing

Young artists receive certificates from the No-Boundaries Committee. Photo: Courtesy of No-Boundaries Committee The exhibitino hall of 2019 No-Boundaries International Art Exhibition Photo: Courtesy of No-Boundaries Committee



Yan Baitong gives speech on the opening ceremony of 2019 No-Boundaries International Art Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Courtesy of No-Boundaries Committee



The No-Boundaries Committee, in partnership with the Columbia Global Centers and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, launched the fourth annual No-Boundaries International Art Exhibitions at the Today Art Museum in Beijing on Saturday.

The annual exhibition invites kindergarten-to-high-school-age children from all over the world to submit artworks that will be publicly exhibited at international traveling exhibitions over the rest of the year.

The theme of the exhibition this year is A Drop of Water, which encourages these young artists to explore the relationship between human beings and water. The selected artworks were displayed in New York on August 12-16, with Beijing being the exhibition's second stop.

The next host cities on the global tour are Paris, Nairobi and Rio de Janeiro.

Until August 15, more than 700 paintings are on display at the museum. Among them, 500 are digital paintings.

Yan Baitong, founder of the No-Boundaries Committee, said at the opening ceremony that she hopes children can be responsible citizens when it comes to water conservation.

"They may use their imagination and leadership and influence the world when they grow up," said Yan.