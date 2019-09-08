Hong Kong catering group Maxim’s wins respect in Chinese mainland, in sharp to Taipan boycott

Hong Kong-based restaurant chain Maxim's Caterers and its leader's firm patriotic stance have been drawing rising support in the Chinese mainland, which derived a striking contrast with another Hong Kong bakery Taipan Bread & Cakes which faced a boycott due to its board member's pro-riot stance.Most of Maxim's moon cakes have already been sold out, quicker than previous years, the company's agencies and distributers in the Chinese mainland told the Global Times on Sunday."Some of my customers originally planned to purchase Taipan's moon cakes, and have decided to buy Maxim's instead," Maxim's general agency in Northern China, surnamed Liu, told the Global Times.One of Maxim's featured moon cakes sold over 68,000 orders on its flagship Tmall store as of Sunday afternoon. A Global Times reporter also found that Maxim's product had topped the moon cake sales list in one of the shopping malls in Beijing on Saturday.In comparison, Taipan's general distributor in Beijing earlier told the Global Times that all of Taipan's moon cakes had been removed from stores' shelves and they would return them to Taipan's Chinese mainland general agency located in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. She noted that these returned products might be ultimately destroyed.Topics about Annie Wu Suk-ching, the eldest daughter of Maxim's founder James Tak Wu who founded Hong Kong's largest catering group, has soared in popularity on Chinese social media platform Weibo in recent days. Wu was reportedly asking Chinese Foundation Secondary School in Hong Kong, to punish faculty and students who boycott classes.She held a meeting with representatives of a student strike on Tuesday and stressed the greatness of Chinese history, local news site hk01.com reported on Wednesday.Radical anti-government protesters have assaulted Maxim's, calling for a boycott of its moon cake products on social network platforms like LIHKG.Some of them even listed all of the Maxim's stores, aiming to attack them online one after another.The People's Daily on Sunday praised Wu and Maxim's, and noted the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, a time when moon cakes are traditional snacks, have a beautiful meaning of family reunion."What Chinese people long for is reunion, but not riots," the report said.Wu also has cared about the education of Hong Kong youth for many years. She said young people should learn Chinese culture deeply in their hearts, and schools in Hong Kong should all raise China's national flag and sing the national song, local news site hkcd.com reported.She noted in the report that every citizen in the world should learn and understand their countries.