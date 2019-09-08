Kenyan SGR operator's localization rate reaches 80 pct

Train drivers Concilia, Wendy, Caroline (from L to R) follow the operating procedures with their Chinese instructor Zhang Cheng during training in Nairobi, Kenya, May 17, 2017, before the operation of Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

The Chinese operator of Kenya's Mombasa to Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has achieved a localization rate of 80 percent of all employees, an official said on Saturday.Li Jiuping, general manager of the operator told journalists in Nairobi that phase I of the SGR project is on course to meet its promise of 90 percent localization by 2022."It's noteworthy that some departments have already met or surpassed the localization goal, for instance the passenger transport fleet is at 98 percent localization," Li said during a certificate of appointment event for locals as senior executives of the company.During the ceremony, the roles including deputy general manager and freight marketing manager were handled over to locals.The four senior executives appointed join over 200 Kenyans in leadership positions throughout the SGR ranking between team leader to management positions.Li said that the recruitment is aimed at further accelerating the localization process and raising localization quality and levels."It will also lay a solid foundation for the company's localization and globalization," he added.The operator said that it will continue to enhance the cooperation with all parties in Kenya and make more contributions to Kenya's social development and economic growth.