Craftsman spent 16 years developing traditional silk technique

Zhang Lei irons a piece of silk tapestry made with Kesi technique at his studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang checks a moon-shaped fan made with Kesi technique at his studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang makes silk tapestry with Kesi technique at his studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Moon-shaped fans made with Kesi technique at Zhang Lei's studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang selects tools at his studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Zhang checks a moon-shaped fan made with Kesi technique at his studio in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)