Falcons agree to lucrative deal to keep receiver Julio Jones

On the eve of their NFL season-opener the Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with All-Pro receiver Julio Jones on a contract extension worth a reported $66 million.The Falcons did not confirm reports the deal is for three years and that $64 million of its $66 million value is guaranteed.That figure would make Jones the highest-paid receiver in the game on average."There are a handful of elite receivers and Julio is certainly a part of that group, not only because of his production on the field but his leadership off the field and in the locker room," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said."Julio has been a cornerstone of our organization for several years and we have always intended for that to continue for years to come."Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler.In eight seasons he has caught 698 passes for 10,731 yards (9,812 meters) and 51 touchdowns.In 2018 he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, achieving that milestone in his 104st career game - 11 fewer than former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson.Jones was the league's top receiver in 2018, gaining 1,677 yards and scoring eight touchdowns on 113 catches.