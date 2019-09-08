EU hasn’t fullfilled nuke deal commitments: Iran’s nuclear chief

Iran's nuclear chief said on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact, a day ­after Tehran announced further breaches of limits on its nuclear activity set by the pact.The deal curbed Iran's disputed nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions, but has unraveled since the US withdrew last year and acted to strangle Iran's oil trade to push it into wider security concessions. France, Germany and Britain have tried to launch a barter trade mechanism with Iran protecting it from US sanctions but have struggled to get it off the ground, and Tehran on Wednesday set a 60-day deadline for effective European action."Unfortunately the European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments... The deal is not a one-way street and Iran will act accordingly as we have done so far by gradually downgrading our commitments," said Ali Akbar Salehi, director of Iran's nuclear energy agency."Iran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments as long as the other parties fail to carry out their commitments," Salehi said, speaking after meeting the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, on Sunday.Feruta, whose inspectors monitor Tehran's nuclear program, also met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who told him that Iran's breaches were permitted under Paragraph 36 of the nuclear accord, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported.Iranian officials say the paragraph allows one party to the deal to cut its commitments if others do not live up to theirs.Iran says its retreat from terms of the deal is reversible if European signatories manage to restore its access to foreign trade promised under the nuclear deal but blocked by the reimposition of US sanctions.Feruta reiterated that IAEA inspectors would carry out its verification activities in a "professional and impartial" manner, Fars added.