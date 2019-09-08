Multiple quakes rattle Sichuan

Southwest China's Sichuan Province was jolted by a 5.4-magtitude earthquake Sunday morning, leaving one dead and 63 injured, China Central Television reported.According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENS), a level 3-magnitude earthquake hit Zizhong county of Neijiang, at 6:36 am, followed by a 5.4-magnitude shaker in Weiyuan county six minutes later.The two early morning quakes had a depth of 9 kilometers and 10 kilometers, respectively. 132 homes were demolished while another 4,880 suffered minor damages. A total of 2,417 locals have been relocated.A third quake, a 4.3-magnitude trembler, also struck Weiyuan county at roughly 10:36 am and with a depth of 7 kilometers.According to the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company, the first quake paralyzed two 10-kilovolt networks and damaged electricity-supply facilities, Sichuan Workers' Daily reported Sunday.Weiyuan County emergency response officials sent 80 firefighters to the affected regions with the Neijiang public security bureau dispatching over 2,000 police personnel.Armed police units searched the quake-stricken regions to provide danger and rescue relief assistance.Sichuan earthquake authorities established a support and information network and the Chengdu-based Institute of Care-life, which specializes in earthquake early warning signs sent early pre-quake alerts. Weiyuan county residents received a warning notice two seconds before the second quake struck.Analysts with the Sichuan Earthquake Administration said among the three quakes, the 5.4-magtitude one was the most severe based on its tectonic nature which indicates there is little chance a stronger one will strike the region in the near future.