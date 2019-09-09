No peace talk would work with continued Taliban violence: Afghan gov't

Sediq Sediqqi Photo: VCG

No peace talks in Afghanistan would yield desired result in the absence of government delegation, said a statement of presidential palace on Sunday."The obstacle for achieving peace in Afghanistan is the continued Taliban-led war and violence," said the statement."The real peace won't return to Afghanistan unless and until the Taliban halts Afghan killing, accepts ceasefire and initiate direct talks with Afghan government," the statement added.The statement came after the US President Donald Trump called off the peace talks with the Taliban outfit in the wake of a suicide car bomb claimed by the armed group on Thursday in Kabul, which left 12 people dead, including one American soldier, and 42 Afghan civilians injured.