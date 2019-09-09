China, Pakistan vow to deepen cooperation in various fields

Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, and they pledged to deepen cooperation in various fields between both countries.Pakistan views China as its most trustworthy "iron friend," President Alvi said, expressing gratitude for China's long-term and unselfish support and assistance for his country.Any attempt to isolate China and impede its development will meet opposition from Pakistan and will be doomed to failure, he said.While congratulating China on its remarkable achievements made over the past 70 years, Alvi noted that Pakistan stands ready to learn from China's successful development experience and speed up its own development through joint construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).He also said that Pakistan is willing to work with China to deepen anti-terrorim cooperation, to combat terrorism including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and protect the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.The Pakistani president also expressed gratitude for China's understanding of and support for Pakistan in the international arena, saying Pakistan stands ready to strengthen strategic communication and notes-comparing on regional and international affairs with China.Wang Yi, for his part, said the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, has enjoyed strong momentum of development.He called on the two sides to work together to forge a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and to deepen across-the-board cooperation, and build the CPEC into a model for high-quality development projects.China will continuously advance the construction of the CPEC in the direction of industrial cooperation, improvement of people's livelihood and and development of the western and other parts of Pakistan so as to upgrade the project and bring more benefits to local people, Wang said.Facing regional and international circumstances fraught with uncertainties, the senior Chinese official said it is more significant for China and Pakistan to enhance strategic communication.China is grateful to Pakistan for its firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, Wang said, adding that China will also continue to staunchly support Pakistan in its efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity as well as its legitimate rights and interests.Also on Sunday, Wang met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.Wang said China will firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity and the government to achieve national stability, development and prosperity. China will also firmly supports Pakistan in playing a more constructive role in regional and international affairs.The CPEC is related to Pakistan's long-term development. China highly appreciates the unremitting efforts made by the Pakistani military in the development of the project, especially in terms of security, said Wang.China welcomes and supports Pakistan's efforts to improve relations with Afghanistan and actively promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, he added.For his part, Bajwa said Pakistan is committed to advancing the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China and will continue to support China on the issues concerning China's core interests.Pakistan will strive to improve its relations with Afghanistan and work for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said, adding he hopes China will continue to play an important role in this regard.During his trip to Pakistan, Wang Yi also met separately with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and attended the 3rd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.