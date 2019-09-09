Foxconn admits use of dispatch workers and overtime work

Workers are seen at a workshop in Longhua science and technology park of Foxconn Technology Group in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Apple's contractor Foxconn confirmed with the Global Times that it has identified and found evidence of reported workforce compliance issues in its factory in Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province, involving the use of dispatch workers and overtime work carried out by employees."We did find evidence that the use of dispatch workers and the number of hours of overtime work carried out by employees [in the Zhengzhou facility], which we have confirmed was always voluntary, was not consistent with company guidelines," Foxconn said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday. The company added that the affected workers were paid all overtime earned and related bonus payments.The comments come after China Labor Watch (CLW) said in a recent report that temporary workers made up about 50 percent of Foxconn's workforce in August, which violates the maximum of 10 percent stipulated by Chinese labor law. The report also concluded that workers were put in excessive overtime hours in the factory.The CLW report was issued days ahead of Apple's scheduled launch of its new iPhone. Workers at Foxconn - a major Apple contractor - have reportedly been working day and night to assemble the new devices.Apple said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday that it did find the percentage of dispatch workers exceeded its standards and the US tech firm is working closely with Foxconn to resolve this issue.While admitting to such violations, Foxconn explained in its statement that the workforce in its China operations comprises a combination of full-time employees and dispatch workers. In some locations, the firm has an established, short-term internship program that it carries out in cooperation with local governments and vocational schools.Foxconn denied the accusation of forced work made in the CLW report. "At no time did we find any evidence of forced labor and we can confirm that this facility currently has no interns working overtime," the manufacturer said.Apple also noted that most of the allegations by CLW report are "false." "We have confirmed all workers are being compensated appropriately, including any overtime wages and bonuses, all overtime work was voluntary and there was no evidence of forced labor," Apple said.Foxconn stated that as soon as it received the results of a review at its Zhengzhou factory, it immediately began a detailed process to ensure that all issues were addressed. "We will not hesitate to take any additional steps that might be required to meet the high standards we set for our operations," it said."To make sure our high standards are being adhered to, we have robust management systems in place beginning with training on workplace rights, on-site worker interviews, anonymous grievance channels and ongoing audits," Apple noted.Global Times