US attempts to woo Europe doomed to fail
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/9/9 11:39:20
Some US political elites have wishful thinking to start a cold war with China. This is against the globalization era. They are facing a strong, peaceful and open China with huge potential. Washington will only isolate itself by advocating China containment and forcing allies to follow the US suit.
