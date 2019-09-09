Kuwait-US summit postponed as Kuwaiti emir continues medical tests

File photo: VCG

The scheduled meeting between Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US President Donald Trump is postponed as the emir has been admitted to a hospital in the United States for medical tests, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said on Sunday.The hospital's admission of the emir forced the postponement of the meeting with the US president, and the date would be set later, KUNA quoted Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan, as saying.Kuwaiti emir, who arrived in the United States last Monday, was scheduled to hold a summit on Sept. 12 with Trump in the White House.The Kuwaiti emir's visit to the US comes amid high tensions in the Gulf caused by a standoff between the US and Iran, as Washington heightens pressure on Tehran by imposing suffocating sanctions following its exit from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. Kuwait has pledged to make its efforts to help stabilize the region.