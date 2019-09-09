HOME >>
CHINA
Xi congratulates Kim on DPRK's founding anniversary
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/9 13:49:47
Photo: IC
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Monday to Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on the country's 71st founding anniversary.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Xi congratulates Michel on election as European Council president
Xi, Kim agree to jointly create bright future of bilateral ties
Xi congratulates Tokayev on election as Kazakh president
Posted in:
DIPLOMACY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus