Xi congratulates Kim on DPRK's founding anniversary

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/9/9 13:49:47

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Monday to Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on the country's 71st founding anniversary.

