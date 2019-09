People attend national flag raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, on Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People wait to attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pose for photos after attending a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a national flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)