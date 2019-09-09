A lesser bird-of-paradise is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A green iguana is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Cuban iguana is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sclater's crowned pigeon is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Flamingos and scarlet ibises are seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

White-tailed deer are seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda Tian Bao eats a bamboo shoot at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors look at an alpaca at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A koala is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A cheetah is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A red panda is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A lion is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A capybara drinks at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A mountain lion is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

Rhinos eat at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A lemuridae holds the finger of a tourist at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A white stork is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A lionfish is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A reindeer is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)

A warthog is seen at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Sept. 8, 2019. Located in Brugelette of Belgium, the Pairi Daiza zoo is home to thousands of animals from around the world. (Photo: Xinhua)