Egypt opens 2 ancient tombs for visitors in Luxor after restoration

A man takes photos in the Theban Tomb 286 in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 8, 2019. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor.
A woman takes photos in the Theban Tomb 286 in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 8, 2019. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor.(Photo: Xinhua)
A woman takes selfies in the Theban Tomb 286 in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 8, 2019. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2019 shows drawings in the Theban Tomb 286 in Luxor, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)
A woman takes photos in the Theban Tomb 159 in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 8, 2019. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2019 shows drawings in the Theban Tomb 159 in Luxor, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2019 shows the interior of the Theban Tomb 286 in Luxor, Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man takes selfies in the Theban Tomb 159 in Luxor, Egypt, on Sept. 8, 2019. The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced on Sunday the opening of two ancient Egyptian tombs for visitors after their restoration on the Nile River's west bank of Upper Egypt's monument-rich province of Luxor. (Photo: Xinhua)