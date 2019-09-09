Graduates join troops to boost Afghan army capacity: official

Afghan army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 8, 2019. A total of 236 newly graduated Afghan officers joined the country's national army on Sunday, an army source said. (Photo: Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

A total of 236 newly graduated Afghan officers joined the country's national army on Sunday, an army source said.Capt. Barat Ali Rizae from KMTC told Xinhua that a total of 236 military officers received their certificates during a Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) ceremony on Sunday morning.The graduates, who would be deployed to the countryside, have received a 12-month training at the KMTC in eastern Kabul.The graduation will boost the capacity of the Afghan army, enable the security forces to contain subversive activities and provide security across the country, Rizae noted.The latest graduation came as Taliban militants have recently escalated attacks and tried to overran three Afghan provincial capitals within the past 10 days.The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces remain in control of most of the country's population centers and all of 34 provincial capitals, while Taliban insurgents control large portions of rural areas.

Afghan army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 8, 2019. A total of 236 newly graduated Afghan officers joined the country's national army on Sunday, an army source said. (Photo: Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

An Afghan army soldier takes part in his graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 8, 2019. A total of 236 newly graduated Afghan officers joined the country's national army on Sunday, an army source said. (Photo: Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

Afghan army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 8, 2019. A total of 236 newly graduated Afghan officers joined the country's national army on Sunday, an army source said. (Photo: Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)