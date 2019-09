Australia's largest kite festival breezes onto iconic Bondi Beach

A horse-shaped kite flies over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kite flies over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kite flies over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A baby stares into distance as kites fly in sky at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

People fly kites at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kite flies in sky at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A whale-shaped kite flies over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

A kite flies in sky at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)

People fly kites at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 8, 2019. Thousands of kite lovers flocked to Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach on Sunday for Australia's largest kite festival, the 41st Festival of the Winds. (Photo: Xinhua)