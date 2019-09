People buy dried figs at a local market to prepare for Ashura in Sale, Morocco, on Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Chadi/Xinhua)

A woman buys dates at a local market to prepare for Ashura in Sale, Morocco, on Sept. 8, 2019. (Photo: Chadi/Xinhua)